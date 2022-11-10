The Bidenflation Thanksgiving Bust: Prices Soar for Turkeys, Potatoes, Biscuits, Butter, and Gravy

Putting the big bird on the table at Thanksgiving is going to cost a lot more this year.

The price index that tracks Turkey and non-chicken poultry is up 16.9 percent.

The prices of other Thanksgiving staples are up as well.

The index that includes pies is up 18.6 percent.

Ice cream is up 13.3 percent.

Canned fruits, which include cranberry sauces, are up 18.7 percent.

Fresh potatoes are up 15.6 percent.

The index for rolls, biscuits, and muffins is up 13.6 percent.

Butter prices are up 26.7 percent.

Salad dressing is up 19.7 percent.

Gravy and sauce prices are up 14.6 percent.

Overall food at home prices are up 12.4 percent.

At least you’ll get some relief when it comes to washing it all down. The price of wine is up just 3.2 percent.

Want to work off those extra-holiday pounds? The cost of the personal care services that includes personal trainers is up 5.7 percent. Practically a bargin in our age of Bidenflation.