Eggs-Asperated Consumers Shellacked By Inflation

As the U.S. inflation accelerates in January, despite the efforts to bring down the prices hikes with higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve, new data shows egg prices have increased 70 percent.

With many consumer categories still being hit hard by inflation, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Tuesday that inflation for eggs had jumped 8.5 percent from December to January, and a total of 70.1 percent year over year (since last January).

As noted by Breitbart News’s John Carney on Tuesday, the consumer price index (CPI), which measures what consumers pay for goods and services from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rose 0.5 percent in January compared with a month earlier. The CPI increased by one-tenth of a point in December after rising twice that in November. However, over the last 12 months, CPI has been up 6.4 percent, down from 6.5 percent in December and 7.1 percent in November.

The data also revealed that one of the worst consumer categories still being hit hard by inflation was infants and toddler apparel jumped 3.7 percent in January and is up 5.1 percent year over year, and household energy jumped 1.8 percent in January and is up 15.8 percent year over year.

Besides the prices of eggs rising like the rest of food products, CNBC noted that the higher egg prices are largely due to the deadly outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. CNBC further noted that the disease, a highly pathogenic avian influenza, has killed a record number of birds throughout 2022 and has continued into this year — which also coincided the winter holidays where eggs are in high demand for all the seasonal cooking and baking.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.