Despite President Joe Biden’s claims that inflation is going down, American households did not get any relief in the grocery store aisles.

The price of food at home jumped 0.5 percent compared with the previous month. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 10.1 percent.

Some of the biggest increases in food include:

Eggs up 8.5 percent from December and 70.1 percent compared with a year ago.

Dairy up 0.2 percent from December and 14.0 percent compared with a year ago.

Cereals up 1.2 percent from December and 15.6 percent compared with a year ago.

Cookies up 1.7 percent from December and 16.3 percent compared with a year ago.

Poultry up 0.7 percent from December and 8.1 percent compared with a year ago.

Frozen Fruits and Veggies up 0.6 percent from December and 12.8 percent compared with a year ago.

Coffee up 1.7 percent from December and 12.6 percent compared with a year ago.

Margarine up 1.2 percent from December and 44.7 percent compared with a year ago.

Condiments up 2.0 percent from December and 11.7 percent compared with a year ago.

Sauces up 1.9 percent from January and 14.3 percent compared with a year ago.

According to Breitbart News’s John Carney, the consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in January compared with a month earlier. The index measures what consumers pay for goods and services. In previous months, the index had increased by one-tenth of a point in December after rising two-tenths in November.

Economists forecasted the index rising 0.4 percent from January and 6.2 percent from a year ago, Econoday reported.