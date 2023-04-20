Legal Marijuana Industry Shrinks Rapidly in California

Heavy regulations, high taxes, and oversupply are causing the legal marijuana industry in California to contract rapidly, with the state reportedly losing nearly a quarter of its legal cultivation “canopy” since the start of 2022.
SFGate.com recently reported (links included):
The state has lost 1,766 cultivation licenses since the beginning of last year, according to data reported by the California Department of Cannabis Control and the Cannabis Business Times. Low wholesale prices and high taxes have made it almost impossible for operators to run a profitable small business, pot industry insiders say.
