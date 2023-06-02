Allstate, Like State Farm, Stops Issuing New Home, Business Insurance in California

Allstate Insurance quietly stopped selling new homeowner and business insurance in the State of California last year, a new report confirms, suggesting the decision of State Farm to do so this week was not an isolated one.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports:
Allstate has stopped writing new homeowner, condominium and commercial insurance policies in California, the company confirmed to The Chronicle.
The insurer, the fourth largest property and casualty insurance provider in the state in 2021, paused new policies “so we can continue to protect current customers,” spokesperson Brittany Nash wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
