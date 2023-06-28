Watch Live: Joe Biden Delivers Speech Pitching ‘Bidenomics’

President Joe Biden will speak in Chicago on Wednesday, June 28, in an attempt to promote his “Bidenomics” plan for the economy as Americans continue to struggle with high inflation.
Biden’s approval on the economy has been a major vulnerability during his presidency, as voters continue to identify it as the most important issue to them, as Breitbart News reported:
It’s summer in a non-election year, so it’s difficult to read too much into poll numbers. That said, Joe Biden’s approval on the economy has ranged from the low 30s to the low 40s in recent surveys. The economy is also by far the number one concern for most Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Why is this? The Bidenflation, the housing market, the stagnant wage growth, the list goes on of pressures facing American households.
