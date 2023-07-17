Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show has reportedly hooked one of its first advertisers after the former Fox News host signed a deal with Public Square, those familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The seven-figure deal is said to be with the shopping app that calls itself “America’s Marketplace,” the outlet reported Sunday, adding the agreement has not yet been made public.

“The move indicates that Carlson is looking to use his new program to lure conservative-friendly advertisers eager for a bigger platform,” the outlet said.

In a social media post Monday, Donald Trump Jr. praised the reported move, stating, “Incredible to have guys like @TuckerCarlson on board with the mission”:

Incredible to have guys like @TuckerCarlson on board with the mission. Tucker Carlson Twitter show strikes ad deal with @officialpsq. https://t.co/X1JcbMCV4G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 17, 2023

Carlson launched the Twitter show after parting ways with Fox News in April, “after the network’s parent company settled Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million,” the CNBC report said.

During a recent interview with Breitbart News, Public Square CEO Michael Seifert said his company is the “starting point” to fighting the corporate push for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

He added that Public Square is “the nation’s largest marketplace of businesses that have refused to go woke.”

He continued:

So there’s really this cool parallel economy ecosystem that’s been created. And it all starts with consumer spending. We hate ESG, we hate Dei, we talk about these policies all the time in the news. But the only way that we are going to topple those corrupt philosophies that are destroying our economy is by shifting consumer spending. And so we’re offering the easiest directory out there to go and do that as your starting point. … I think the markets, especially red America, that loves the country, and the Constitution and the values that it protects, we’re really tired of feeling lectured [to] by companies that hate us. And our growth is purely a sign of that frustration, but also a hope for a solution.

In April, Carlson’s departure from Fox News resulted in viewers dropping their subscriptions. More recently, Wells Fargo downgraded Fox Corporation stock as the outlet’s viewership kept declining.

Meanwhile, the CNBC article said Public Square’s ads are reportedly going to start popping up on Carlson’s show toward the end of August.