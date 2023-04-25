Angry Fox Nation Subscribers Follow Tucker Carlson out the Door

Simon Kent

Tucker Carlson’s surprise departure from Fox News on Monday was not the only exit at Fox News Media. Angry viewers dropped their subscriptions in the wake of him being shown the door from the network and his own show.

As Breitbart News reported, Fox News suddenly announced it would part ways with the opinion anchor and commentator who hosted the highly rated Tucker Carlson Tonight.

His final show was last Friday.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the press release making public the departure public read. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21,” the company added. “Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

That clinical note announcing the end of Carlson’s work was met just as quickly on social media by supporters.

“I just cancelled my Fox Nation subscription with the note: ‘No Tucker Carlson, no Fox Nation subscription. Goodbye.’ Who is doing the same?” Scott Morefield tweeted out as a challenge to others.

He didn’t have to wait long for a response. One after the other subscribers announced they were parting ways with Fox.

As erstwhile subscribers were telling Fox News how they felt about the decision the stock market was similarly feeling some heat.

Shares were down by as much as 5.1 percent after the news broke. They have since recovered some of that ground, Breitbart’s John Carney reported.

