Washington Post: Illegal Migration Jumped 30 Percent in July

Border migration numbers spiked 30 percent in July amid claims by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief that new policies are reducing illegal migration, according to the Washington Post.

The numbers are revealed by preliminary data collected by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, said the Washington Post:

U.S. agents made more than 130,000 arrests along the Mexico border last month, preliminary figures show, up from 99,545 in June.

The inflow has jumped in Arizona, partly because the Texas government is trying to block movement across the Mexico-Texas border, the Post noted:

Large groups of migrants from Mexico, Central America and Africa have been crossing in recent weeks through the deserts west of Nogales, Arizona, to surrender to U.S. agents, straining CBP holding facilities and transportation capacity.

The inflow comes as border officials are being ordered by top officials to not stop or block migrants, but to focus on registering and releasing the migrants into the United States:

The Post‘s report on the July 130,00o number does not reveal how many were excluded, or how many were flown back to their home countries.

The Post also noted that officials invited an additional 50,000 economic migrants to cross the border via the quasi-legal “CPB One” scheduling software:

Authorities allowed an additional 50,000 migrants to cross into the United States in July, primarily through Biden administration programs allowing asylum-seekers to schedule appointments at U.S. ports of entry using the CBP One mobile application.

The Post‘s July 130,000 number also excludes roughly 30,000-plus illegal migrant “gotaways” who sneak across the border, and the roughly 30,000 migrants who are invited to fly from their home countries through the airport parole program.

The additional inflows above the announced 130,000 number deliver at least 100,000 migrants per month into U.S. communities, housing, and workplaces.

But if 100,000 of July’s 130,000 arrivals were allowed to stay by border chief Alejandro Mayorkas, then the July inflow would be roughly 200,000 migrants.

The 200,000 per month would add up to roughly 2.4 million per year. That inflow delivers about two border migrants for every three American births.

Mayorkas repeatedly argues that his welcome policies are justified by “equity” between Americans and migrants and by claims that Americans cannot fill the needed jobs in the U.S. economy. So far, Mayorkas has not indicated when he will stop welcoming migrants, even as Americans’ wages are forced down and their housing prices are forced upwards.

That open-ended welcome policy is quietly supported by many GOP legislators who put the needs of local business leaders ahead of American families and voters.

GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis promise to curb the inflow.

DeSantis described his immigration plan in a July 31 economic speech in New Hampshire:

We need a strong and fair labor market. We have to secure our border, we have to stop illegal immigration, we need to end things like chain migration and the diversity visa lottery. We should not have massive amounts of unskilled migration coming into this country. What we want is immigration that benefits the average American. We don’t want to be bringing people in on programs to undercut wages of American citizens.

“The most important reform needed right now is a total ban on Biden using taxpayer dollars to free illegal aliens — and criminal penalties for administrative noncompliance, which happens every single minute of every single day,” Trump said in December 2022.

Many economic migrants now feel entitled to be released into the United States.

In fact, illegal migrants staged an August 1 protest to demand a faster catch-and-release process so they get to U.S. jobs and homes sooner:

#BreakingNews Around 250 migrants are protesting at the port of entry bridge 1 in Nuevo Laredo. They are arguing with immigration staff over CBP One not working @Noticias_Front pic.twitter.com/dXKCNHiU7z — Juan Mendoza Díaz (@JuanMoreNews) August 1, 2023

“Every one of these people is inadmissible,” said immigration Mark Krikorian in a tweeted response to the protest. “The Biden crowd has dangled the possibility of entering the US [so] they’re protesting that they’re not being let in fast enough,” said Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

“The root cause of the border crisis is napping in the Oval Office,” he added.