A man in Smithfield, Rhode Island, created a Halloween display that has people feeling quite nostalgic.

Joshua Patenaude decided to highlight major businesses that have seen better days on his lawn’s temporary graveyard, Fun 107 reported Friday.

Video footage from his Instagram account shows gravestones with the names Radio Shack, Christmas Tree Shops, Toys R Us, Sears, and others engraved on them:

He created the graveyard in 2021 starting with Benny’s and Toys R Us, but sadly other names were added as time wore on.

Another of his gravestones features the name Blockbuster Video, with “RIP” carved above the iconic symbol:

In November 2013, USA Today reported Blockbuster announced it was going to shutter its 300 remaining stores:

“This is not an easy decision, yet consumer demand is clearly moving to digital distribution of video entertainment,” said Joseph Clayton, CEO of Dish Network, Blockbuster’s parent company. “Despite our closing of the physical distribution elements of the business, we continue to see value in the Blockbuster brand, and we expect to leverage that brand as we continue to expand our digital offerings.”

According to Fun 107, Patenaude will soon add McCoy Stadium to the display. However, the man says he has received positive feedback for his creation.

“It brings up some good memories and sad memories for people, but it’s definitely cool how every one of these (businesses) means something to everyone. Everyone can relate and say ‘I remember,'” he commented.

In July, Christmas Tree Shops was reportedly preparing to close all of its 82 stores after initially planning to close just ten, Breitbart News reported at the time, noting the company filed for bankruptcy in May.

