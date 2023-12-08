Job Creators Network Times Square Billboard Blasts Biden as the Grinch Who Stole Christmas

The Job Creators Network (JCN) lambasted President Job Biden’s “economic approach, reckless spending, and hostility toward domestic energy production” with a Times Square billboard branding him as “the real Grinch who is spoiling small business cheer.”

“Nearly three years of ‘Bidenomics’ has left ordinary Americans and small businesses in a precarious situation at the worst possible time heading into the Christmas season,” Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, said in a statement. “Entrepreneurs are continuing to face the ripple effects of prolonged high inflation, a souring regulatory environment, and the threat of higher taxes. Combine that with the White House’s hostility towards domestic energy production and Americans are even unlikely to be treated to coal this holiday season. President Biden is the real Grinch who is spoiling small business cheer.”

The billboard comes on the heels of the Job Creators Network Foundation releasing eeea poll showing small business employers backing Trump 61 percent to 28 percent for Biden.

“Given small business owners are the drivers of the U.S. economy, their attitudes towards politicians are an important indicator to pay attention to,” Elaine Parker, President of the Job Creators Network Foundation, said in a statement about the special October edition of its Small Business IQ Poll of 400 small business employers, which asked who they believe would do most to help Main Street, Trump or Biden.

“Entrepreneurs are more likely to support candidates they believe will boost job creation, pursue smart fiscal policies to improve economic conditions, and avoid strangling the private sector with government red tape,” Parker said. “And when looking at this polling of who small businesses support, it’s not even a competition. Trump is beating Biden by a 2 to 1 margin.”

“When siloed by political affiliation and asked the same question, both Trump (55 percent) and Biden (51 percent) ran away with the win in their respective primaries or caucuses. The next closest candidates are Ron DeSantis (13 percent) and Robert F. Kennedy (22 percent),” Job Creators Network Foundation said in an email. “The poll was taken before Kennedy switched his affiliation to ‘independent.’”

“The popularity of each candidate among small employers is linked to policy preferences that align with the JCN American Small Business Prosperity Plan. It’s an eight-point policy blueprint to empower Main Street,” JCNF said. “For example, roughly 8 in 10 respondents are more likely to get behind a presidential candidate who supports reining in spending to reduce inflation, making it easier for small businesses to raise capital, and making provisions within the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent.”

