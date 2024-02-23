She also wants to set a good example: Miller says she was never taught about financial literacy in school or by her parents. But the infusion of cash, and financial literacy courses offered through the program, has helped her with some firsts. She opened up a savings account, aiming to keep at least $50 in it. She used the remaining $4,000 or so from the pilot in a matter of months, mostly on bills and a used car.

Researchers said recently that in 2022, a record half of people in the United States renting a place to live used a significant chunk of their income for rent and utilities, the news coming as citizens struggle financially in Biden’s America.