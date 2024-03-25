Truth Social Acquisition Closes, Begins Trading as DJT Tuesday

The merger of Truth Social’s parent company and the special purpose company set up to acquire it was completed Monday.

Shares of the combined company, which will be named Trump Media & Technology Group, are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol DJT.

TMTG, as a publicly traded company, will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer, Devin G. Nunes, and its existing management team.

“As a public company, we will passionately pursue our vision to build a movement to reclaim the Internet from Big Tech censors,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. “We will continue to fulfill our commitment to Americans to serve as a safe harbor for free expression and to stand up to the ever-growing army of speech suppressors.”

Shares of DWAC, the special acquisition vehicle, soared on Monday. At around noon, they were up by more than 20 percent.