Fact Check: Karine Jean-Pierre Claims Grocery Prices Went Down Under Biden

CLAIM: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Tuesday that grocery prices went down under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

VERDICT: False.

“Food prices jumped 6.3% in 2021, and 10.4% in 2022. In 2023, food-price increases slowed, with the index up 2.7%,” TheStreet reported.

To put that in perspective, Yahoo News reported that “a basket of groceries that cost $100 in November 2020 would now set you back $125.80.”

Prices continue to rise despite the slowing rate of inflation.

In May, the Consumer Index Price Report showed grocery prices increased from the previous month.

Compared to 2023, grocery prices jumped 1.1 percent.

Jean-Pierre claimed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe that grocery prices went down. “Eggs and milk and there were grocery things that were up — it has gone down. It has gone down since 2022,” she said:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “There were grocery things that were up — it has gone down!” (Grocery prices are up 20%+ since Biden took office) “We saw gas prices go down!” (Gas is up 44%+ since Biden took office) pic.twitter.com/G5jB6PV7Hg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2024

Increased prices of about 20 percent on average across the board for all goods and services are hurting Biden’s reelection chances.

Eighty-seven percent of Americans believe his policies either hurt or have no impact on inflation, the number one issue among respondents, a Monmouth University poll found in June.

The poll also found that about half of American families (46 percent) struggle to remain financially stable. That number is higher under Biden than it was under former President Donald Trump. From 2022 to 2023, the sentiment ranged between 37 percent and 44 percent, the poll reported. From 2017 to 2021, the sentiment was much lower — from 20 percent to 29 percent.

“Those who are more likely to feel they are struggling include Republicans (54%) and independents (49%), those who earn less than $50,000 a year (56%) and between $50,000 and $100,000 (47%), and those who are Black, Hispanic, Asian, or of another race (53%),” the poll said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.