American Consensus: Biden-Harris Economy Stinks

The majority of Americans are suffering because of the state of the economy under the Biden-Harris administration, several recent polls have revealed with less than 90 days to go until the election.

As U.S. consumers feel the brunt of the worst inflation since Jimmy Carter was president, higher costs for groceries, insurance, health care, rent, and more, they have been voicing their true feelings in surveys about the economy.

In an Economist/YouGov poll that surveyed 1,618 adult citizens between August 4-6, 84 percent of respondents said they are about the same or worse off financially compared to a year ago.

Only five percent described the economy as “excellent,” while 44 percent said it was “poor.”

In a late July Gallup poll, 70 percent of respondents said the American economy is getting worse.

“Generally, people are negative about the economy,” senior Gallup editor Jeff Jones said. “We did see some improvement earlier in the year, but all those gains have been lost.”

The poll, conducted using a random sample of 1,010 adults, found that the economy and inflation are among Americans’ top issues.

“The majority of people still say that inflation has caused hardship for their families, so I think that’s really kind of underlying a lot of what we see, even though a lot of the macroeconomic numbers are pretty strong at this point,” Jones told WTOP.

In another late July survey conducted by Harvard-Harris, 61 percent of respondents said the economy is on the wrong track and 60 percent think the economy is weak.

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have spent the last three and a half years promoting the same ideas and touting the same economic programs. That is now seen as a burden for Harris as she tries to distance herself from Biden’s unpopular programs and economy.

However, Harris is likely to have trouble escaping responsibility for inflation and economic malaise. As vice president, she set a record for casting the most tie-breaking votes in the Senate for Biden’s partisan legislation, including some of the largest deficit spending bills in recent history. Many economists see the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed with Harris’s tie-breaking vote shortly after Biden and Harris took office, as a key accelerant of inflation.

