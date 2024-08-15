Kamalanomics: Worst Inflation Record Since 1977

Consumer prices have soared 20.2 percent since Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden took office 42 months ago, according to the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Americans continue to feel the strain of runaway inflation.

That is the worst inflation record for any president since Jimmy Carter.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have spent the last three and a half years promoting the same ideas and touting the same economic programs. That’s now seen as a burden for Harris as she tries to distance herself from Biden’s unpopular programs and economy.

However, Harris is likely to have trouble escaping responsibility for inflation and economic malaise. As vice president, Harris set a record for casting the most tie-breaking votes in the Senate for Biden’s partisan legislation, including some of the largest deficit spending bills in recent history. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed with Harris’s tie-breaking vote shortly after Biden and Harris took office, is seen by many economists as a key accelerant of inflation.

A Financial Times/Michigan Ross poll found in May that a majority of voters believe their financial position took a turn for the worse due to Biden’s economic policies, Breitbart News reported.

Biden and Harris have tried to pass the buck for Americans’ unhappiness with the economy. In July, Biden claimed his economic policies have not resonated with people “because the Republican Party and the MAGA Republicans have been opposed to it, and they’ve been beating up on it.”

The Democrat president also claimed that “it’s just taking time for people to see it. And the other thing is, there’s not been a very good job done about saying, ‘This new billion-dollar bridge going over there is brought to you by Joe Biden.'”

It is interesting to note that former President Carter told his son that he plans on voting for Harris in the November presidential election, AFP reported on August 3. Harris, who has chosen radical leftist Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, is running against former President Donald Trump.