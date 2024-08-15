American Workers Saw 3.9 Percent Pay Cut Under Biden-Harris’s Inflation

The Biden-Harris administration’s inflation has destroyed wages as Americans know it, with the average U.S. worker experiencing a 3.9 percent pay cut since the Democrat duo first took office.

Using an inflation scale adjusted to 1982-1984 dollars, the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics revealed that average weekly earnings are currently $382.54, down from $397.90 on inauguration day in 2021.

So, while Americans are paying over 21 percent more for groceries, 48 percent more for car insurance, and with significant increases in rent, electricity, and garbage services, they have experienced a 3.9 percent drop in real wages since Biden-Harris took over.

Overall, consumer prices have soared 20.2 percent under this administration, Breitbart News reported of BLS statistics.

Under former President Donald Trump, real average weekly wages rose by 8.2 percent and the cost of living was lower overall.

The Republican candidate has vowed that he will “sign an executive order” to “use every tool” to defeat inflation if he is elected in November:

President Trump: On my first day back in the Oval Office, I will sign an executive order directing every cabinet secretary and agency head to use every tool and authority at their disposal to defeat inflation and bring consumer prices RAPIDLY DOWN. It will be a… pic.twitter.com/TIGu2Rfw0v — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 14, 2024

“On my first day back in the Oval Office, I will sign an executive order directing every cabinet secretary and agency head to use every tool and authority at their disposal to defeat inflation and to bring consumer prices rapidly down,” Trump told a crowd in Asheville, North Carolina, this week.

According to a recent YouGov poll, a stunning 77 percent of Americans consider inflation a “very important” issue.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have spent the last three and a half years promoting the same ideas and touted the same economic programs. That’s now seen as a burden for Harris as she tries to distance herself from Biden’s unpopular programs and economy.

But Harris is likely to have trouble escaping responsibility for inflation and economic malaise. As vice president, Harris set a record for casting the most tie-breaking votes in the Senate for Biden’s partisan legislation, including some of the largest deficit spending bills in recent history. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed with Harris’s tie — breaking vote shortly after Biden and Harris took office — is seen by many economists as a key accelerant of inflation.