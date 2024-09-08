Stellantis Recalls 1.5 Million Ram Pickups to Fix Software Problem

Automaker Stellantis is recalling over one million Ram pickups due to an issue linked to their electronic stability control (ESC).

The recall affects approximately 1.5 million of the trucks in danger of experiencing a software problem that could disable the ESC, Fox Business reported on Saturday.

The vehicles included in the recall, which are mostly in North America, are model years 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The report continued:

In a statement obtained by Reuters on Saturday, Stellantis explained that the affected pickup trucks’ anti-lock brake software may accidentally shut down the vehicles’ ESC. ESC systems are designed to prevent cars from losing control by controlling the vehicles’ throttles and brakes when skidding is detected. … Stellantis clarified that the affected vehicles’ brakes would still work if an issue were to arise with the software, and said that there have been no reported injuries or crashes related to the recall.

The automaker explained notifications about the issue will go out to owners on October 3, Stellantis explained, noting owners can have the problem fixed at dealerships and they will not be charged.

In June, Stellantis recalled nearly 1.2 million vehicles due to a software problem the company said could be fixed with an update, Breitbart News reported at the time. That recall affected vehicles in the United States and Canada.

“The problem stems from an issue that can disable the vehicles’ rearview cameras, but the company said there have been no reports of crashes or anyone being hurt due to the problem,” the outlet said.

Following that recall, Stellantis temporarily laid off approximately 1,600 workers at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant outside Detroit, Michigan, according to Breitbart News:

Stellantis executives announced the temporary layoffs as they cut production at the Warren plant from two daily shifts down to just one for this month. Though sales of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have increased, executives said the temporary layoffs are meant “to align production with sales.” Auto workers at the Warren plant also produce the Ram 1500 Classic pickup truck.

Stellantis teamed up with Chinese automaker Leapmotor in an effort to boost its sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia Pacific, and South America, as Breitbart News reported in May.

“Stellantis’s joint venture with Leapmotor scored approval in March from China’s regulatory body overseen by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The approval suggests the CCP is eager to have Leapmotor sell its cheaper EVs outside mainland China,” the article read.