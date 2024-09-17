Tim Walz Stumped By Question on Inflation; Repeats Lie About Trump ‘Sales Tax’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, was stumped Tuesday when asked by a reporter to explain what he and Vice President Kamala Harris would do for families struggling financially.

In an interview with local Macon, Georgia, CBS affiliate WMAZ, Walz first said that he and Harris understood the problem because they are “middle class.”

He then offered a series of her proposals unrelated to inflation:

I tell them Kamala Harris and I know something about it being middle-class folks. Our family sit at the table trying to pay the bill. We know coming out of the COVID pandemic with prices where they were, that people need to see some relief. And I think that’s why Kamala Harris has put out a plan — especially around home ownership — making sure we’re building 3 million more affordable homes, making sure we’re making the down payment assistance there. Drug prices, especially for seniors, making sure we’re keeping a cap on those. That’s making a difference.