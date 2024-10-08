Americans Prefer Trump Over Harris On Every Major Economic Issue, Poll Shows

Former President Donald Trump holds an edge over Vice President Kamala Harris on several economic issues, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey, conducted as the 2024 presidential election approaches, shows Trump leading Harris on handling matters such as the stock market, the job market, cost of living, and overall economic management.

Among registered voters, Trump holds a 15-point advantage on managing the U.S. stock market and a nine-point lead on both improving Americans’ financial well-being and overseeing the broader U.S. economy. The poll also shows voters favoring Trump by seven points on handling the job market and by six points on the cost of living—an issue that a majority of respondents said should be the next president’s top priority.

Economic Concerns Drive Voter Priorities

The poll highlights the economy as a dominant issue for voters, with 26 percent of Americans saying the economy, unemployment, and jobs are the most pressing challenges facing the country. Inflation and rising prices are at the forefront of voter concerns, as 70 percent of registered voters say addressing the cost of living should be the next president’s main focus. Other economic issues, such as improving personal financial circumstances and addressing taxes, rank lower, with just 9 percent of respondents prioritizing each.

On these key economic issues, Trump consistently outperforms Harris in the eyes of voters. He leads by six points on the broader category of jobs and unemployment and holds a four-point advantage on taxes.

Cost of Living Takes Center Stage

The survey underscores the importance of affordability and inflation, even as other aspects of the economy, such as the job market, remain robust. Despite low unemployment, rising prices have strained household budgets, pushing cost-of-living concerns to the forefront for voters.

As both candidates prepare for the general election, the poll suggests that economic issues, and particularly how to address inflation, will be central to the vote, which is already underway in some states that allow early voting.