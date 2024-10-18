Study: D.C. Workers Spend $350 on Lunches Monthly amid Inflation

People working in Washington, DC, are spending a lot of money on lunches as inflation continues to batter Americans in the Biden-Harris (D) administration’s economy.

A recent study found that employees in the nation’s capital are spending $350 on work lunches per month, Fox 5 reported on Thursday:

The information is found in ezCater’s 2024 Lunch Report. “Washingtonians spend $350 on work lunches per month, including lunch from restaurants and groceries for making lunch,” it states.

The study also noted that “79% of Washingtonians’ lunch habits are affected by inflation, with 35% opting for cheaper lunch options and 39% buying lunch less frequently.”

The news comes as Americans struggle under high costs of everyday necessities such as food, rent, and electricity since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) took office in January 2021, Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

“The price of groceries is up 22.6 percent, rent is up 23.2 percent, and electricity is up 28.3 percent,” the outlet said.

As the November presidential election approaches Harris is campaigning alongside her running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), against former President Donald Trump (R) and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

On October 9, the Street shared video footage of New Yorkers talking about how their dining habits have changed due to inflation.

“I don’t go out to eat as often as I used to,” one man told the interviewer, while another man said, “We can’t go out to eat too much. We have two kids. So we stay, you know, very rarely do we go out anymore.”

“Yesterday I got a salad. It was like $15, which is ridiculous to spend every single day,” a young woman stated:

In April, Biden claimed inflation was “skyrocketing” when he took office. However, a Breitbart News fact-check found that statement to be false.

“Inflation was not skyrocketing when Biden took office. When Biden took the oath of office in January of 2021, the consumer price index was up 1.4 percent from a year earlier. The following month it was up 1.7 percent,” the outlet said.