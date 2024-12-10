Boeing to Lay Off Nearly 400 Workers at Plants in Washington State

Airplane manufacturer Boeing is laying off 396 employees in Washington state as it makes adjustments to the company.

A notice issued Monday from the state’s Employment Security Department said the layoffs will happen in different locations, Reuters reported:

Boeing is trying to get production of its strongest-selling 737 MAX back on track, after a weeks-long strikeby more than 33,000 U.S. West Coast workers halted output of most of its commercial jets. Asked for comment, Boeing pointed to earlier statements that the company is adjusting workforce levels to align with its “financial reality and a more focused set of priorities.”

According to King 5, the layoffs will affect workers at the company’s Bremerton, Auburn, Everett, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Kent, Puyallup, Renton, Seattle, and Tukwila locations.

“We are committed to ensuring our employees have support during this challenging time,” Boeing said:

The union representing the workers said it is partnering with state officials to help the employees find other jobs.

In November, Boeing sent about 17,000 layoff notices to workers expected to be cut by the middle of January, per Breitbart News.

“With approximately 170,000 personnel across the globe, the impending job cuts account for a staggering 10 percent of Boeing’s workforce,” the report said.

The manufacturer has faced a strike and other problems in past months.

“One example of a safety issue was when a Boeing plane carrying 174 passengers lost a wheel in midair after taking off from Los Angeles International Airport in July, according to Breitbart News, noting that it was the second such incident this year,” Breitbart News reported in October.

“Another incident happened in May when a Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Indonesia due to an engine fire. There were 468 passengers on board the jet, per Breitbart News,” the outlet said.

