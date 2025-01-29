Watch Live: Kelly Loeffler Confirmation Hearing for Small Business Administrator

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler testifies before the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship committee to become the head of the Small Business Administration on Wednesday, January 29.

President Donald Trump nominated Loeffler to lead the agency responsible for helping to create and support small businesses to build up the American economy, calling her “a tremendous fighter” while she served in the Senate.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) told Breitbart News Loeffler was a “proven business leader” who would also help guide the digital asset industry, such as cryptocurrencies, in America.