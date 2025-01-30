A Trump-themed burger chain in Texas is getting tons of attention and planning to expand as more people enjoy its food and atmosphere.

Owner Roland Beainy, who was born and raised in Lebanon, recently told Fox Business, “We’re huge Trump supporters. He’s a gentleman that makes peace. Even before he took office, he made peace in the Middle East already between Lebanon and Israel,” the outlet reported on Thursday.

His restaurant offers burgers with “TRUMP” stamped on the buns and the buildings feature all kinds of Trump memorabilia for customers to enjoy.

In a social media post Saturday, one Facebook user shared photos and video of her visit to the Bellville location.

“Love this place! Drove 2 hours to experience the Trump Burger and it was delicious!” she wrote:

Beainy opened the first location in 2020 in Bellville, a second one in Flatonia, and a third will open soon in Houston. He is also hoping to open a fourth in Kemah.

The owner supports Trump’s economic policies which affect his business’s finances, noting that former President Joe Biden’s policies merely pushed costs higher.

Another social media user shared an image of Trump Burger’s menu, which showed one offering which appeared to be a joke called “Biden Burger.”

“1 oz beef topped with old tomato and our oldest buns unavailable due cheating and inflation,” the image read. The price tag was $50.99:

In Celebration of our 45th & now 47th USA President, visited today ..Trump Burger in Beeville Texas ️ Posted by Roger Hernandez on Sunday, January 19, 2025

KBTX recently interviewed customers at the Bellville location who shared their thoughts on Trump’s first week back in office.

“I feel pretty good. I think he came in with a second term thinking that he knew his agenda. I think he knew what he wanted to do. I think he was ready to hit the ground running. That makes me pretty happy that we’re not wasting any time and getting back to some of the principles he stood behind,” one man told the outlet.

Video footage shows the outside of the location and a Trump Burger up close:

Beainy’s support for Trump appears to be unwavering and he believes the economic costs for businesses will begin to go down. When speaking of the president’s return to the White House, he said, “You can tell the difference. It’s like the world has changed in a few days.”

In September, Trump passed out hamburgers at a Bitcoin bar in New York City, and he also served fast food, including hamburgers, to the Clemson Tigers when they visited the White House in 2019, according to Breitbart News.