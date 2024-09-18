Trump Passes Out Hamburgers at New York Bitcoin Bar Ahead of Rally

Former President Donald Trump was seen passing out hamburgers at a Bitcoin bar in New York City on Wednesday, before his rally in Uniondale.

Video footage posted to X by Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy communications director, showed Trump handing out burgers at the PubKey bar, a crypto-currency-themed bar in Manhattan.

“Who wants a hamburger?” Trump asked the crowd of people in the bar before passing out the burgers. “These suckers are good, too. They make them good here. This is a crypto-burger.”

“No, it’s a Bitcoin burger,” someone could be heard saying in the video.

“Actually, actually you should name them Bitcoin and a Crypto,” Trump added.

Other video footage showed Trump paying his tab at the bar, marking the first public transaction from a president using cryptocurrency.

“I just made the first transaction in Bitcoin,” Trump said, according to the New York Post.

The former president has previously stated he would be a “crypto president” and has been a supporter of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

On Monday, during an interview on an X Space, Trump announced his new cryptocurrency business, World Liberty Financial.

Trump is set to host a rally at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. EST.