Trump to Hit Imported Steel and Aluminum with 25% Tariffs

President Donald Trump will announce Monday new 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum entering the United States, including from Canada and Mexico.

Canada and Mexico are two of the U.S.’s biggest steel trading partners, and Canada is the biggest supplier of aluminum metal into the country.

UPI reports Trump told reporters Sunday aboard Air Force One of his plan by declaring, “Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25 percent tariff. Aluminum, too.”

Trump also reaffirmed he would announce “reciprocal tariffs” — “probably Tuesday or Wednesday” — meaning that the U.S. would impose import duties on products in cases where another country has levied duties on U.S. goods.

“If they are charging us 130 percent and we’re charging them nothing, it’s not going to stay that way,” he told reporters.

Trump on Sunday did not offer any details about the steel and aluminum duties, or the reciprocal tariffs.

The president previously threatened 25 percent import taxes on all goods from Canada and Mexico, though he paused them for 30 days a week ago.

At the same time, he proceeded to add 10 percent duties on imports from China.

During his first term, Trump put tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

But the U.S. reached a deal a year later with Canada and Mexico to end those tariffs, although the E.U. import taxes remained in place until 2021.