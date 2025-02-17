The Washington, DC, area housing market has seen an increase in homes being listed for sale as more government employees have either been laid off or have accepted buyouts.

According to Devon & Dustin Fox Homes website, “big changes” are happening in the Washington, DC, housing market as people are seeing an increase in homes being listed and “homes are sitting longer.”

The median sale price of homes in the Washington, DC, housing market is reported to be around $600,000, a four percent increase year-over-year. Homes listed are reportedly staying on the market around 22 days, according to the Fox Homes website.

Other housing areas near the Washington, DC, area have also seen an increase in median housing prices, while others have seen decreases. In Fairfax City, median housing prices increased from “$660,500 in 2024 to $935,000 in 2025,” while median housing prices in Montgomery County, Maryland, increased from $525,000 to $599,945.

Alexandria City, Virginia, has also seen median housing prices increase from $559,000 to $660,000, representing an 18.1 percent increase, according to Fox Homes website.

The Fox Homes website also reported that the housing market in places such as Washington, D.C., Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia have seen an increase in the housing inventory:

Washington, DC, saw a 23.8% increase in active listings, jumping from 1,690 in 2024 t0 2,092 in 2025.

Montgomery County, MD, experienced a significant surge of 33.5%, rising from 635 t0 848 listings.

Fairfax County, VA, saw its listings grow by 24.8%, from 646 to 806.

Alexandria City, VA, leads the pack with an astounding 50.5% increase in inventory, rising from 105 to 158 homes on the market.

Fairfax City, VA, experienced a dramatic 68.8% jump in active listings, increasing from 16 to 27.

Falls Church City, VA, tops the chart with a staggering 78.6% surge in active listings, growing from 14 to 25 properties.

The increase in homes on the housing market comes as the Trump administration has continued its efforts to shrink the size of the federal government.

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported that the Office of Personnel Management had instructed agencies to “lay off nearly all probationary employees.”

In an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, agency heads were ordered to “promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), consistent with applicable law.”

The executive order also states that the “Director of the Office of Management and Budget shall submit a plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government’s workforce through efficiency improvements and attrition (Plan.) The plan shall require that each agency hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart, consistent with the plan and any applicable exemptions and details provided for in the Plan.”

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen previously reported that over 65,000 federal workers have reportedly accepted the Trump administration’s buyout.