DOGE: More than 200,000 Federal Government Credit Cards Deactivated

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has taken aim at hundreds of thousands of credit cards linked to several federal agencies.

The department announced on Monday that more than 200,000 credit cards connected to 16 federal agencies were deactivated after an audit revealed they were unused or unneeded, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

DOGE shared the news in a post on X, writing, “Weekly Credit Card Update! Pilot program with 16 agencies to audit unused/unneeded credit cards. After 3 weeks, >200,000 cards have been de-activated. Great progress this past week by @HHSGov @Interior.”

However, the department noted, “As a reminder, at the start of the audit, there were ~4.6M active cards/accounts, so still more work to do.”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the credit card cancellations.

“There appears to never have been a manager or HR person who audited anything or closed anything out. I am in disbelief at how very little functioned well,” one person replied.

“DOGE the hell outta those credit cards,” another user said.

The news comes as DOGE works to cut wasteful government spending. According to the Fox report:

The agencies which have had credit cards canceled include the General Services Administration (GSA), the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the Labor Department, the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Education Department, the Interior Department, the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Agriculture Department (USDA), NASA, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Homeland Security, Social Security Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Interior Department saw the largest number of credit card terminations with nearly 20,000 purchase cards and nearly 40,000 travel cards canceled. HHS was second with more than 43,700 travel credit cards and 2,235 purchase cards canceled.