DOGE: $105 Billion Taxpayer Dollars Saved Thus Far

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has saved taxpayers $105 billion thus far, according to its own calculations posted on the official DOGE website.

The website, last updated March 2, 2025, now shows $105 billion saved via DOGE efforts. It notes this figure represents “a combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.”

The website provides a further breakdown, showing that the $105 billion saved thus far has resulted in a savings of $652.17 per taxpayer.

DOGE provides as many receipts as it can, displaying 2,334 canceled contracts in a variety of government agencies, resulting in a savings of $8 billion. These include many DEIA contracts.

On March 1, DOGE announced on social media the cancelation of even more contracts — “128 contracts for ~$60M of savings.”

“Total terminations of wasteful contracts has now surpassed 3,000 since DOGE’s inception!” it announced, adding, “This included a $3.5M consulting contract for ‘larval fish monitoring’ that ‘the Bureau of Reclamation identified as non-essential.'”

In another section, DOGE provides a list of 3,489 canceled grants, resulting in $10 billion in taxpayer savings. Millions were saved in Department of Education grants alone.

Last week, DOGE provided an example of some of the massive grant savings, providing a list of recently canceled NIH grants.

This included $1.7 million “for the ‘China Health and Retirement Longitudinal study’ at Peking University in Beijing, China”; $1.3 million for “transforming health for gender-diverse young adults”; $400,000 “for researching ‘sources of minority stress and alcohol consumption”’ among ‘adults who report uncertainty about their sexual orientation’; and $241,000 for “an intervention to promote healthy relationships among transgender and gender expansive youth.”

DOGE also provides an agency leaderboard, showcasing which federal agencies are leading in terms of savings. As of the time of this writing, the General Services Administration (GSA) led, followed by the Department of Education and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Agencies with the least savings include the Department of State, NASA, and the Department of Energy (DOE).

