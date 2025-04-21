Klaus Schwab Vacates WEF Chair

Then, just like that, he was gone. The globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab on Monday vacated his position as chair of its board of trustees, the elite Geneva-based institution confirmed.

AFP reports Schwab informed the WEF’s board “as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect.”

His departure means he will no longer be on hand to personally meet the wealthy, the privileged and the famous who flocked every year to the WEF gathering in the luxury Swiss ski village of Davos to congratulate each other on their claimed achievements.

The WEF said Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe was appointed board chairman in the interim and that a search committee for replacement had been appointed, according to AFP.

WEF’s board hailed what it called Schwab’s “outstanding achievements” in his 55 years as the leader of the organisation.

“At a time when the world is undergoing rapid transformation, the need for inclusive dialogue to navigate complexity and shape the future has never been more critical,” it said in a statement.

“Building on its trusted role, the Forum will continue to bring together leaders from all sectors and regions to exchange insights and foster collaboration.”

The globalist will now focus on writing his memoirs, as Breitbart News previously reported.

Schwab was born in Ravensburg, Germany, on March 30, 1938. He studied at Swiss universities and at Harvard in the United States, and holds doctorates in engineering and economics, along with more than a dozen honorary doctorates.

He was a little-known business professor at the University of Geneva when in 1971 he founded the WEF’s precursor, the European Management Forum.