The globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has begun to “start the process” of stepping down as chair of its board of trustees, the Geneva-based institution confirmed Thursday.

Schwab said the forum, which convenes its annual gathering of world elites at the Swiss resort of Davos, must recover its “sense of mission” after a period of turmoil.

The Financial Times first reported Schwab’s departure, citing a letter to trustee board members and confirmation by two people with knowledge of the situation. The missive reportedly said in part:

I am deeply convinced that in today’s special context the forum is more important and relevant than ever before. It is also financially very well equipped thanks to successful financial management since its beginning. What is essential now after the turmoil of the last months, is to recover our sense of mission.

Schwab gave no timeline for his departure from the organisation, of which he was executive chair for more than half a century. But the WEF said in a statement to the Financial Times the process should be completed by January 2027.

The 87-year-old’s signal to the board of trustees he would resign as non-executive chair of the board of trustees reportedly “came as a surprise” given he only transitioned into the job in the past few months and had promised many times to keep on working at mastering global control issues.

The globalist will now focus on writing his memoirs, He said making the announcement on April 1 had special significance given he had started to develop the concept of a “global village” on this exact date 55 years ago.

Schwab was born in Ravensburg, Germany, on March 30, 1938. He studied at Swiss universities and at Harvard in the United States, and holds doctorates in engineering and economics, along with more than a dozen honorary doctorates.

He was a little-known business professor at the University of Geneva when in 1971 he founded the WEF’s precursor, the European Management Forum.

