U.S.–China Trade Talks Will Continue in London

LONDON — High-level trade negotiations between the United States and China will continue into a second day on Tuesday, as both sides seek to ease tensions over technology exports and critical mineral shipments.

The two delegations met for more than six hours Monday at Lancaster House, a historic 19th-century government building near Buckingham Palace often used for major diplomatic events. The building houses the official wine collection of the British government, said to include 39,000 bottles.

Talks began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 8 p.m. local time and are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., according to a U.S. official.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the discussions. “We are doing well with China. China’s not easy,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’m only getting good reports.”

The U.S. team is led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and includes Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Lutnick’s participation highlights the growing importance of export controls in the ongoing talks. China has objected to U.S. restrictions on exports of microchips considered necessary for AI.

Bessent described the talks as a “good meeting” as he left Monday night. He gave a thumbs up to reporters who asked for more details. Lutnick called the discussions “fruitful.” Greer, who was the first of the Americans to leave the meeting, did not comment.

China’s delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, who did not speak to the press as he left.