Howard Lutnick: China Trade Talks Are Going ‘Really, Really Well’

LONDON — Trade talks between the U.S. and China resumed shortly after 8 p.m. in London, a Treasury spokesman said Tuesday night.

A few minutes earlier, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters that the talks are going “really, really well.”

“We’re spending time and effort and energy. Everyone’s got their heads down, working closely through it,” Lutnick said.

Lutnick added that he hoped talks would wrap up tonight but that the U.S. delegation would remain for a third day “if need be.”

Talks between China and the U.S. aimed at resolving recent trade tensions around export restrictions on rare earth minerals from China and advanced microchips from the U.S. have been ongoing since Monday. The two sides are meeting at the Lancaster House, a mansion in London that has been the site of many historic diplomatic agreements.