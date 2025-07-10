Trump Says Canada Will Face A 35% Tariff on Goods

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. will impose a 35 percent tariff on goods coming into the US from Canada. The tariff will take effect on August 1.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump criticized Canada for retaliating over earlier tariffs on Canadian goods that the Trump administration imposed when it found Canada was not cooperating in preventing fentanyl from coming into the U.S.

Trump said the U.S. will consider adjusting the tariff if Canada works with the U.S. to stop the flow of fentanyl over the U.S. border.

“Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States,” Trump said in a letter to Carney posted Thursday.

Currently, Canadian goods not covered by the tri-party trade deal between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada face a 25 percent tariff. Goods covered by the agreement do not face additional tariffs. It was not immediately clear if the 35 percent rate would similarly exempt goods covered by the trade agreement.

Trump’s letter lambasted Canada for its existing tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US dairy products and accused the Canadian government of financially retaliating against earlier U.S. tariffs.