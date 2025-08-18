Gavin Newsom Flip-Flops on Oil: Wants More Production to Avoid $8/Gal Prices

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has done a flip-flop on oil production, with the state facing steep gas price hikes, and is now trying to work with the fossil fuel industry to produce more fuel rather than stopping it.

The abrupt shift is a dramatic one for a governor who has attacked the fossil fuel industry throughout his six-plus years in office, and who has to appease climate change activists in his state and the Democratic Party.

The main reason for Newsom’s about-face is the prospect of rising gas prices, thanks to taxes (backed by Newsom), rising environmental fuel standards (backed by Newsom), and the departure of oil refineries.

Some experts have predicted prices could rise as high as $8 or $9 per gallon, making the nation’s costliest gas market even pricier, and hurting the middle class — just as Newsom is trying to boost his national profile.

CalMatters.org reports:

The oil industry is having an I-told-you-so moment in California. For decades, the state has raced to end its reliance on fossil fuels and prioritize clean energy. Its relationship with oil companies became particularly contentious in the past two years, as Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic legislators held two special sessions to crack down on alleged price gouging at the pump. But now two of its last remaining fuel refineries are closing sooner than California expected, tossing a simmering emergency into officials’ laps. With a hotly debated forecast that $8-per-gallon gasoline might be on the horizon, there has been a remarkable shift at the state Capitol. Led by Newsom, who just last fall was lambasting oil companies for “screwing” consumers, California may soon let its black gold flow again.

Newsom may also be trying to recast himself as a “moderate,” given signs that the nation has tired of the Democrats’ “woke” policies. He has already interviewed several conservatives for his podcast.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.