Nolte: Gavin Newsom’s Podcast Backfires with California Voters

Failed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) recently launched a high-profile podcast and the response from voters can only be described as a backlash.

CA 120 surveyed 1,000 California voters specifically about Newsom’s podcast with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Overall, the numbers were not good for Newsom, a 2028 presidential-wannabe.

Only 24 percent of those surveyed said the podcast helped them see Newsom as more moderate, while 17 percent said it made them less likely to see him as a moderate. A majority of 59 percent said it made no difference.

Only 13 percent of those surveyed said the podcast improved their perception of Newsom, while 26 percent said it harmed their perception — that’s negative 13 points on that question. A majority of 58 percent said nothing changed in their perception.

Prior to the podcast, Newsom somehow had a 52 percent favorable to 48 percent unfavorable rating with Golden State voters. After the podcast, that number dipped a net ten points to just 47 percent favorable.

His “very favorable rating” tanked from 25 percent to 18 percent.

Among liberals, the podcast dropped Newsom’s favorability rating from 46 to 30 percent — a 16-point collapse.

Only one in five of those who heard Newsom’s podcast said they wanted to tune into future episodes.

This polling does not take into account the reaction to Newsom hosting former White House advisor Steve Bannon, which resulted in an even bigger backlash among such high-profile Democrats as Oscar winner Jane Fonda.

Like the national Democrat Party and the legacy media, Newsom has painted himself into a corner where the only way to survive is through fealty to the 20 percent of hard leftists that make up the left’s base of activist and financial support.

Democrats like Newsom and fake news outlets like CNN, NBC, the Washington Post, and the New York Times cannot survive without the support of that 20 percent, which is why they are forced to take the 20-percent side on common sense issues where 80 percent of the public agree: border enforcement, flying gang members out of the country, expelling foreign radicals who paralyze universities, removing men from women’s sports and private spaces, cheap energy, law and order, etc.

Newsom cannot “moderate” without killing his chances of winning the 2028 Democrat presidential primary. In the same way, CNN and the Washington Post cannot moderate without their customer base dropping to zero.

With all their lies and lunacy in support of things like open borders and this transsexual nonsense, Newsom, Democrats, and the corporate media have alienated all the Normal People, probably forever. So that 20 percent is all they’ve got.

Democrats are trapped and cornered, and it is glorious.

