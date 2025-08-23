Exclusive — Peter Navarro: We’ve Proven ‘Tariffs Don’t Cause Inflation, They Cause Growth’

The Trump administration has proven that tariffs do not cause inflation, Peter Navarro, senior counselor to the president for trade and manufacturing at the White House, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Navarro said that President Trump has “completely restructured an international trading environment which was systemically against the American people, American workers, [and] American businesses.”

“It was a system which, by rules of the WTO, the World Trade Organization wrote, allows countries to systematically charge higher tariffs and non-tariff barriers, run massive trade surpluses with us, which add up to more than a trillion dollar a year trade deficit for us, and Donald Trump has turned that on its head,” he explained.

Now, countries recognize the unfairness and are accepting our reciprocal tariffs while we are lowering their tariffs and non-tariff barriers, Navarro said, noting that the U.S. has collected over $100 billion thus far.

“We’ve proven, once again, that tariffs don’t cause inflation. They cause growth. The tariff revenues we know now are going to help pay for the big, beautiful bill, tax cuts, and debt relief,” Navarro said, highlighting the fact that “the feckless fool, Federal Reserve Chairman… Powell finally acknowledged that tariffs are not an inflation threat, and therefore the Fed doesn’t have to keep rates artificially high because of that.”

“It was it was a grand day in history when the Fed chairman finally bowed to the tariff policies from Donald John Trump, and of course, the stock market and bond market took off like rocket ships,” Navarro continued.

“So we’re in a very good place, and it’s only because of the vision, courage of Donald John Trump to go against every single economist, apparently, in the United States, except me and a few others in the administration,” he said, emphasizing that America is in a “good spot.”

Navarro’s book, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To, comes out September 16.

