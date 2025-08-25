Cracker Barrel Admits They ‘Could’ve Done a Better Job’ on Logo Rebrand

Cracker Barrel has admitted they “could’ve done a better job” with their controversial logo redesign, assuring customers that the beloved Uncle Herschel mascot “will still be on our menu.”

Stock in the Tennessee-based restaurant chain plummeted since the new logo, omitting the classic image of Uncle Hershel leaning on a barrel, was released last week, with disgruntled fans bemoaning the changes on social media:

Even a former designer for Cracker Barrel called the new modern corporate aesthetic “brand suicide.”

Indiana-based burger chain Steak ‘n Shake also criticized the competing brand on social media, claiming “their goal is to just delete the personality altogether” and accusing Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino of wanting “to just scrape it all away.”

Masino initially defended the changes, telling ABC News, “People like what we’re doing. Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow — the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us.”

The company appeared to change their tune with the release of a Monday statement titled “Our Promise to You”:

If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be. What has not changed, and what will never change, are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care. A place where everyone feels at home, no matter where you’re from or where you’re headed. That’s the Cracker Barrel you’ll always find. The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee. We love seeing how much you care about our “old timer.” We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere – he’s Family.

The statement continued on to acknowledge that “our logo and remodels may be making headlines,” but claimed that their “bigger focus” is remaining true to their food and hospitality.

The country-themed restaurant went on to say that they always have “heritage at heart,” and “take that responsibility very seriously.”

“We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees,” company officials wrote.

When the company’s statement was posted on their official Instagram page, conservative influencer Rogan O’Handley, who goes by DC Draino, pointed out that his comment containing the acronym “DEI” had been “restricted”:

While users liked and replied to one of his comments without the phrase, his other comment asking if anyone could see his reply containing “DEI” was met with silence.

Breitbart News verified that comments containing the acronym, short for “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” are not visible to other users by conducting a similar experiment.

Former Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck pointed out on X that one of Cracker Barrel’s board members, Gilbert Davila, is the head of a “DEI strategy firm” and was a vice president working on “Diversity” at Disney:

“Cracker Barrel is infested with DEI & wokeness,” Starbuck wrote.

