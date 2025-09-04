Nolte: American Eagle Attributes ‘Record-Breaking New Customer Acquisition’ to Sydney Sweeney ‘Great Jeans’ Ad

American Eagle says its Sydney Sweeney “Great Jeans” campaign has boosted its stock price by 25 percent in its second fiscal quarter.

“The iconic fall denim campaign with Sydney Sweeney affirms we are the American jeans brand,” Jay Schottenstein, CEO of American Eagle said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We saw record-breaking new customer acquisition and brand awareness cutting across age demographics and genders.”

Schottenstein also credited the company’s ad campaign featuring Travis Kelce, the future Mr. Taylor Swift. “Fueled by stronger product offerings and the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce, we have seen an uptick in customer awareness, engagement, and comparable sales,” he added.

Gee, I can’t imagine why these ads would move product, even though sex has been moving product since mankind began:

Here’s a Guess Jeans ad from 1992:

Here’s a 1980 jeans ad that also plays with the “genes-jeans” thing:

Oh, look, it can work both ways:

What American Eagle did was not genius. Using a young, beautiful woman who oozes sensuality to sell a product is not genius… What it is, though, is…

Sane.

What American Eagle did do was help America return to sanity.

One can only wonder how future generations will look back on America’s uptight, fascist woke era when major publications went bankrupt trying to alter human nature by presenting fat women and transsexuals as attractive.

American Eagle also deserves credit for courage, because in this prudish day and age it had to have known the Woke Taliban in the corporate media would lose whatever’s left of their mind.

American Eagle also deserves credit for being in touch with Normal People instead of allowing itself to be fooled into believing the Woke Taliban represent majority opinion (see: Barrel, Cracker; Lite, Bud; Wars, Star; Jones, Indiana; Porsche; Jaguar; Marvel; Pixar).

Finally, let’s give 27-year-old Sydney Sweeney some credit, not only for agreeing to participate in a campaign she had to have known would result in the regime media calling her Hitler, but look at how she’s handled the aftermath of backlash…

She has been wise enough to say… nothing. No mewling apologies, as we have come to expect from the moral cowards who make up our celebrity class. No statements of any kind. This is a wise young lady with wise people around her.

This success will fuel copycats, which means even more sanity. No one other than fetishists wants to look at Lizzo. She’s gross. Women want to look like Sweeney. Men want to look at Sweeney. This is not rocket science.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.