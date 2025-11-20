JD Vance: Today’s Jobs Report Shows ‘Trump Economic Policies Actually Work’

The better-than-expected jobs report released Thursday shows that the Trump administration’s economic policies are working, Vice President J.D. Vance said.

The Department of Labor said Thursday that the economy added 119,000 jobs in September, far more than the 50,000 economists had forecast.

“A huge jobs report,” Vance told the audience at a Breitbart event in Washington, D.C. Thursday. “What this shows is that the Trump economic policies are actually working.”

Vance pointed out that wage gains are beating inflation, reversing the trend that prevailed during the Biden administration. Average hourly earnings are up 3.8 percent through September, according to the latest data, exceeding the three percent inflation rate. As a result, goods and services purchased by American families are becoming more affordable.

“Wages continue to way outpace inflation. If you go back to the three years of the Biden administration, the average American worker actually lost about $3,000 of take home pay. In the first ten months of the Trump economy, we’re increased take home pay by about $1,200,” Vance said.

The job growth in September came despite the federal government’s payrolls declining, Vance said. Federal employment has contracted by nearly 100,000 since the beginning of the year. In September, federal government employment shrank by 3,000 while private sector jobs grew by 97,000.

“The private sector is really driving this economic growth and is driving the job creation,” Vance said.