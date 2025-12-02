Report: Jaguar Land Rover Design Chief ‘Terminated’ After Brand’s ‘Woke’ Reinvention

Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, who was the main voice behind the brand’s 2024 “reinvention,” has reportedly been fired.

Gerry McGovern was reportedly terminated a few days ago with “immediate effect” after having been with the company since 2004, according to GB News.

“Mr McGovern was the leading voice behind the brand reinvention of Jaguar last year, which included the unveiling of the Type 00 electric concept. The revolutionary rebrand of the British classic divided opinions and brought JLR to the forefront of the headlines for weeks,” the outlet said.

Indeed, criticism was heaped on the brand for its super-woke commercial featuring androgynous models, loud colors, and not one car, Breitbart News reported in November 2024.

“The Jaguar commercial, which was posted to the car company’s social media on Tuesday, showed only androgynous individuals clad in bizarre attire that would hardly fit in at a fashion show. The advertisement also failed to showcase even one single vehicle from the luxury car company,” the article said.

The ad’s video caption read, “We’re here to delete ordinary. To go bold. To copy nothing.”

McGovern gushed over the Type 00 concept when it was initially unveiled, saying, “This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination.”

However, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the brand had “gone woke” and warned it would lose money as a result.

Video footage shows people mocking the ad:

Meanwhile, Adrian Mardell, the Jaguar Land Rover chief who directed the rebrand and ad campaign, recently retired after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company, per Breitbart News.

Following the controversial ad, the outlet said “The marketplace made its judgement and it was a disaster for Jaguar. According to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (AECA), the company registered just 49 new vehicles in April 2025 compared to 1,961 units sold in the same month last year.”