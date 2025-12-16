All net job growth is going to native-born Americans as foreign-born employment continues to decline, a new jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics issued on Tuesday reveals.

The jobs report showed that, for another consecutive month, native-born Americans have gained jobs, while foreign-born workers continue to fall out of the workforce.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that net job growth going entirely to Americans is a complete reversal from former President Joe Biden’s migrant economy, which relied heavily on a steady stream of newly arrived migrants to take newly opened American jobs.

“Under the Biden administration, most job growth came from government jobs and foreign labor. Now, with [President Trump] at the helm, every single job created has been in the PRIVATE SECTOR for NATIVE-BORN AMERICANS,” the Labor Department wrote on X.

“Since President Trump took office, 100% of the job growth has come in the private sector and among native-born Americans — exactly where it should be,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Economist E.J. Antoni pointed out that the “number of native-born Americans w/ jobs is up 2.6 million over the last 12 months while the number of foreign-born workers employed saw a slight decline.”

“… all of the net job growth this year has gone to Americans,” Antoni wrote on X. Likewise, Antoni said the jobs report is the best November on record for jobs going to native-born Americans.

From 2021 through 2024, Biden saturated the labor market with foreign-born workers, which drastically increased the labor supply, freezing wages and ensuring that nearly all net job growth went to newly arrived migrants from the southern border.

While migrants gained more than 4.7 million jobs under Biden, employment growth for native-born Americans increased by just 645,000 jobs, research from the Center for Immigration Studies has discovered.

Put another way, Bidenomics created 7.3 migrant jobs for every job gained by an American.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.