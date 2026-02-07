Low Inflation and Rising Wages Make Affordability a Win for Super Bowl Parties

Hosting a Super Bowl party this year will cost about $140 for ten hungry and thirsty fans, according to the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute.

Wells Fargo estimates the tab is up just 1.6 percent from last year’s $138, a rise that comes in below the latest consumer price index reading for food at home, which the bank puts at 2.4 percent. At the same time, average hourly wages have risen 3.8 percent to $31.99, giving households more purchasing power to cover game-day groceries.

So Super Bowl hosts are easily beating the spread.

Chicken wings are a standout. Wells Fargo says retail prices for fresh wings are down 2.8 percent from a year earlier to an average of $3.47 per pound, making this the year to stock up on the Super Bowl staple. The bank attributes the decline to increased production by U.S. broiler producers, supported by lower feed costs.

Several other party favorites are also providing relief. Tortilla chip prices are down 0.7 percent, avocados are down 2.4 percent, and frozen pizza prices are down 0.6 percent, giving hosts a cheaper foundation for chips-and-guacamole spreads and other easy game-day fare.

Not every item is moving lower. Parts of the vegetable tray are running higher, with broccoli and cauliflower up 4 percent, celery up 2.6 percent, and cherry tomatoes up 2 percent. Dips and sauces are also inching up, with salsa up 1.7 percent and onion-flavored dips up 1.5 percent.

Shrimp is up 8.1 percent to $9.10 per pound, but Wells Fargo notes it still runs below beef, which is averaging $10.08 per pound.

Even so, Wells Fargo says hosts who shop strategically can serve a crowd-pleasing spread without breaking the budget, with wings and the chips-and-guac table offering the best value for game-day planners.