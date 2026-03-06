Ford is recalling over 615,000 vehicles due to two safety issues, the news coming as the company experienced major financial losses in 2025.

The current issue involves defects pertaining to windshield wiper motors and driveshaft components on vehicles in the United States, Fox Business reported Thursday, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The agency’s filings showed the main recall is linked to over 604,000 vehicles with a possible front windshield wiper motor problem that could cause them to fail or operate intermittently. The concern is that a reduction in visibility could result in an accident.

“The recall includes certain 2020–2022 Ford Explorer and Escape models, along with 2020–2022 Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair vehicles built between July 6, 2020, and Dec. 15, 2021,” the outlet reported.

The article continued:

According to the Part 573 safety report, the issue stems from a condition in which the motor’s cover terminal may have been misaligned with the brush card terminal during assembly, potentially creating a poor electrical connection that can lead to a loss of electrical continuity over time. Front wiper functionality may be intermittent before progressing to complete inoperability.

Ford is not aware of reports of crashes linked to the issue, and dealers will replace the wipers at no charge if needed. Notifications to dealers went out on Wednesday and owner notification letters are expected to be issued in the coming week.

“Separately, Ford is also recalling 11,431 US vehicles because the driveshaft’s friction weld may fail, which could result in rear driveshaft separation and a sudden loss of drive power, NHTSA said. Dealers will repair that issue at no cost to owners,” the report said.

Poor quality manufacturing has reportedly been an issue for the company, Yahoo!Finance said on Friday.

“Management wants the market to believe that it has recalled older, poorly built vehicles and that the quality issues are behind it,” the outlet said. “That means the 2025 recalls, which totaled 154 and 13 million vehicles, won’t happen again. But, it has happened again, and with it, doubts that recalls are not a part of Ford’s regular operations.”

In June, Ford issued a recall for over 197,000 Mustang Mach-E EVs due to a potential door lock issue, and the following month it recalled 850,000 trucks, SUVs, and cars because of problems with fuel pumps, according to UPI.

In February the company announced “significant financial losses for 2025 driven by its struggling electric vehicle division, with the automaker projecting continued losses in the segment for at least three more years,” according to Breitbart News.