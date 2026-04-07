Markwayne Mullin Threatens to Close ‘Sanctuary Cities’ International Airports

New border chief Markwayne Mullin is threatening to shut down international flights in cities where local Democrats shield illegal migrants in so-called “Sanctuary Cities.”

Amnesty “cities [are] not lawful,” Mullin told Fox News, adding:

So, we’re going to take a hard look at this. One area we may take a hard look at is some of these cities have international airports … If they’re a sanctuary city and they’re receiving international flights and we’re asking them to partner with [our customs officers] at the airport, but once [foreign passengers] walk out of the airport, they’re not going to enforce immigration policy? Maybe we need to have a really hard look at that, because we need to focus on cities that want to work with us.

The Mullen plan is novel, is built on federal authority, and it bypasses prior lawsuits that have blocked federal agency officials from withholding Congress’s appropriations for the amnesty cities.

“I’m not going outside the policies that Congress passed for me,” Mullin told Fox News, “but we’re saying that you’ve got to partner with us.”

The threat to withdraw customs officers from amnesty-city airports is a serious economic threat to the Ponzi Scheme economic-growth-by-migration policies adopted by Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, New York, and many other so-called “sanctuary cities.”

If enacted, the shutdown policy would force amnesty-city Democrats into a very difficult choice: Whether to support the big taxpaying businesses that need local international flights and cargo deliveries, or else to side with Democrats’ alliance of local businesses and government employees who profit from the imported illegal-migrant population of workers, renters, consumers, welfare and healthcare recipients, and K-12 kids.

If the Democrats keep their amnesty-city rules, their cities and the political machines would lose massive revenues as people and businesses relocate to cities in Texas, Florida, and other states that have international airports.

But if they do abandon their amnesty-city policies to keep their airports, then many illegal migrants would leave their cities. Their exit would be a blow to many businesses that exploit local illegals, and it would force job losses within the Democrats’ political base of teachers, school support staff, healthcare workers, and welfare-agency employees.

This urban political alliance is so powerful that many Democratic Mayors and Governors do their best to ignore the many Americans who are robbed, raped, drugged, and killed by migrants in the amnesty cities.

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But Mullins’ strategy would be a boon for the cities — and for local GOP politicians.

The migrants’ departure would raise citizens’ wages, reduce their rents, cut local taxes, and slash local crime. In turn, those good trends would help many single people get married, have children, and gradually become Republican voters.

Similarly, their departure would be good for the federal government because Democrats in amnesty cities allow criminals and migrants to rip off federal aid programs — especially Medicare — by not supervising migrants’ use of federal programs.

The end of amnesty cities would also be good for the nation and productivity.

Currently, the amnesty cities’ expensive support for migrants has pushed huge numbers of productive Americans and their businesses out of the major cities, including New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. This mass exit of taxpaying citizens from the amnesty cities has created budget crises for local governments because it is cutting the tax revenues that the amnesty city leaders need to support their imported population of poor migrants.

If the Mullin plan forces the local cities to abandon their migration Ponzi Scheme, the city governments would face intense pressure to adopt good-government policies that raise the productivity of their workplaces, government agencies, and schools. For example, the cities would face intense pressure to reduce the crime and drug dealing that pushed huge numbers of Americans to the sidelines.