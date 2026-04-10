VIDEO: Barron Trump’s Florida-Based Drink Company Prepares for Launch

President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump is preparing to join the energy drink market with SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc.

Barron is among five directors of the start-up that is preparing to launch in May, the New York Post reported Friday. Two of those directors are his friends from high school.

“Trump is a director of the company, incorporated in Florida last December according to state corporation filings. It’s also registered in the business-friendly state of Delaware,” the outlet said, noting Rodolfo Castello, Valentino Gomez, Stephen Hall, and Spencer Bernstein are also directors of the company.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Yerba mate is an herbal tea from Latin and South America that contains caffeine and can be served hot or cold.

In a social media post on April 1, SOLLOS said it was getting closer to launching the brand and introduced a 12-pack of beverages that were pineapple and coconut flavored:

On Wednesday, the company called its offering the “perfect summer drink.”

According to People, SOLLOS explained in a LinkedIn post, “Growing up in South Florida, our lifestyle was shaped by the opportunity to spend time outdoors year-round. That experience led us to create SOLLOS, a beverage designed to complement life in the ‘Sunshine State.'”

The name, according to the outlet, comes from the Spanish word for sun:

PEOPLE previously reported Barron spent much of the summer in 2025, following his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business, fostering a business plan. “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Barron’s summer.

In 2024, President Donald Trump said Barron “does like politics” and “is a smart one,” and months later it was revealed the young man had been advising his father on podcast strategy prior to the election, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, his drink company “has raised $1 million from private investors, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing,” the Post article read, noting Trump is studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business.