Former President Donald Trump’s son Barron has apparently played an important role to help his father before the November election.

A close advisor to the former president said the 18-year-old is the architect of his father’s podcast strategy, the Independent reported on Friday.

Trump senior advisor Jason Miller recently said on a Politico podcast, “Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do. I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job.”

Barron is in his first year of studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business, the outlet noted.

During an interview with Breitbart News in August, Trump said Barron has grown more involved in politics and praised his youngest child.

“My son, he’s a great kid — a tall kid — he’s a great kid. He said ‘Dad, you got to do Adin Ross.’ Barron is the one that pressed me to do it. That’s a big deal, isn’t it? The platform did over 100 million hits in one day,” Trump explained.

Readers can watch the interview with Ross here:

In May, Trump said during a radio interview that Barron “does like politics” and “is a smart one,” per Breitbart News.

Over the summer, some of Barron’s classmates from when he attended Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, spoke about what it was like to be on the same campus, Breitbart News reported.

One young person said, “Barron was very funny and sociable. He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining.”

The president’s son graduated from high school in May and has mostly lived a private life, the outlet noted.

To read more articles about Barron Trump, click here.