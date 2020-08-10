Federal Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Pro-Transgender Bathroom Policy

Transgender students should be permitted to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity — rather than their biological sex — a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

The federal appeals court ruled in favor of Drew Adams, a transgender teen who identifies as a male. Adams challenged the St. John’s County School Board after being instructed to use a gender-neutral restroom rather than the boy’s restroom at her high school.

Adams began her freshman year at Nease High School in 2015 and used the boy’s restroom until school officials were alerted of the unconventional situation. Adams, with the help of Lambda Legal, launched a lawsuit in 2017 and found favor with the court in 2018. The judge at the time determined that Adams did not pose a threat to either the “privacy or safety of any of his fellow students” and stated that “the law requires that he be treated like any other boy.”

The school district appealed the decision, which was taken to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court ruled in Adams’ favor last week.

Per the Tampa Bay Times:

On Friday, the 11th Circuit issued a 2-1 decision in Adams’ favor written by U.S. Circuit Judge Beverly Martin. She cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s June Bostock vs. Clayton County decision, which found that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects employees from being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. … The court ruled that the school’s “policy of exclusion” constitutes discrimination under Title IX, concluding that Title IX “prohibits discrimination against a person because he is transgender, because this constitutes discrimination based on sex.” The policy “places a special burden on transgender students because their gender identity does not match their sex assigned at birth,” Martin wrote.