California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Friday that school children will be required to take a coronavirus vaccine to attend in-person classes, once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves inoculations for their particular age group. 

“Once the FDA approves the vaccination in different cohorts starting with 12 and above, grades seven to 12, we will begin to apply that requirement in the next term, either Jan. 1 or July 1, whichever comes sooner,” Newsom  stated during a press conference. 

“Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe and healthy,” the governor added in a separate statement posted to social media. 

The federal government has already approved the coronavirus vaccine for individuals 16 and older. In addition, Newsom said the state would also like to see school staff members receive the vaccination amid the first phase of vaccination requirements which involve grades seven through 12.

