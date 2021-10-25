A homeschooled senior from Spring Hill, Tennessee, won the 2021 National Constitution Bee on Saturday in Brentwood.

Braeden Farley won the Grand Champion prize, a $10,000 education scholarship, the Tennessee Star reported Sunday.

Braeden Farley, a home schooled senior from Spring Hill, Tennessee, won the 2021 National Constitution Bee held Saturday… Posted by The Tennessee Star on Sunday, October 24, 2021

The young man is the second person in his family to bring home the prize. His elder brother, Noah, won the Grand Championship at the Tennessee Star Constitution Bee in 2017.

“Junior Charles Jacob Foltz of Martin, Tennessee took home the Second Place prize of $5,000 education scholarship. And Sophomore Gianna Ross of Thompsons Station, Tennessee took home the Third Place prize of $2,500 education scholarship,” the article read.

Michael Patrick Leahy, who is the CEO and Editor in Chief of the Tennessee Star and the Star News Network, host of the morning radio talk show the Tennessee Start Report, co-author for Guide to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights for Secondary School Students, and Breitbart News Contributor, emceed the recent competition.

“This is a great project, but we’ve found over the past five years that K-12 public schools are mostly indifferent or actively hostile to it,” Leahy told Breitbart News.

Video footage showed the young people gathered for the competition:

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, organizers hosted the first National Constitution Bee in October 2020 where students from across America gathered to compete for the coveted $10,000 education scholarship, that was won by senior Jackson Carter, according to the program’s website.

The competition consists of three parts. Part one is the Preamble Round during which contestants may perform, present, or reimagine the 52 words of the Preamble to the Constitution in 60 seconds.

That is followed by the Elimination Round, where contestants will be asked questions of fact ranging from easy, moderate, and difficult.

The Championship Round begins by narrowing the field of six students to three based on their oral responses to essay questions at the difficult level.

“The Grand Champion, second place, and third place winner will then be determined by the contestants answers to questions of fact asked at the very-very difficult level,” the site read.

The grand champion prize package consists of a college scholarship totaling $10,000, a trophy, and a letter of recommendation written by the judging panel.